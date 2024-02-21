 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
2 charged in parade shooting

Two men were charged with murder in last week's shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. The men were strangers who got into an argument, then immediately pulled out guns and started firing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

By

National News

February 21, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Fans clear the area around the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally after shots were fired near Union Station, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with murder in last week’s shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade were strangers who pulled out guns and began firing within seconds of starting an argument, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Missouri prosecutors said at a news conference that Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, Missouri, and Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, have been charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts in the shooting that left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured.

Both men were shot during the melee, according to probable cause affidavits. Both have been hospitalized since, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference.

