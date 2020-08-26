Menu Search Log in

3 shot, 2 killed in third night of unrest over Blake shooting

Shootings reported at site of protests after Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times in front of his children.

August 26, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Megan Belcher, the youngest sister of Jacob Blake, speaks at a press conference in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The family, along with their attorneys, addressed the public following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. Photo by (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

The shootings were reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place, Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release. They happened after police drove away protesters from in front of a courthouse that had been the site of the main clashes between protesters and authorities.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another was shot in the chest, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Beth didn’t know where the other person was shot, but that person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

