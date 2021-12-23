 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble

Madix the cat was found in the rubble of a tornado that swept through Mayfield, Kentucky last week, nine days after the tornado came through. Madix was unharmed, but very hungry.

December 23, 2021 - 9:33 AM

A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (John Amis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow.

It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn’t been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson said he had tried to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes that liked to greet customers of his rental business, but had given up after a few days. 

“I don’t know how anything could’ve survived not just the tornado but the destruction that came along with it,” he said.

