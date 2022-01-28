 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
After huge pandemic losses, governments see rapid rebounds

After losing more than $117 billion in revenue because of the pandemic, state and local governments now are flush with cash, largely through federal aid.

January 28, 2022 - 2:48 PM

State and local governments lost at least $117 billion of expected revenue early in the pandemic, according to an Associated Press analysis, but many are now awash in record amounts of money, boosted partly by federal aid.

In response to the dramatic turnaround, governors, lawmakers and local officials have proposed a surge in spending as well as a new wave of tax cuts.

“The ultimate effect of the pandemic was a net positive,” said Stephen Parker, assistant city manager for the Los Angeles suburb of Upland, where sales tax revenues are soaring. “Isn’t that unbelievable? It’s just crazy to think of that.”

