State to receive nearly $5 billion in relief

TOPEKA — Kansas is expected to receive nearly $5 billion in federal funds to assist state and local government, those in need of housing and education institutions weather the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

The American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March provides $1.9 trillion in federal assistance for recovery from the pandemic. Current estimates indicate the measure allocates about $4.9 billion to Kansas, not including aid directly to individuals.

The aid earmarks $1.6 billion for state government, $989 million for county and city governments and $1.2 billion for education, with the remainder going to other needs. While initial funding expectations are now known, regulation or guidance on how some of these funds can be used is lacking, said Murl Riedel, a fiscal analyst with the Kansas Legislative Research Department. For example, money to be allocated toward a state capital projects fund does not clearly outline what sorts of efforts could receive the money.