 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens clean water protections

President Biden has loosened regulations over U.S. wetlands. The decision came after a Surpeme Court ruling in May that limited the federal government's oversight.

By

National News

August 29, 2023 - 2:46 PM

EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks in the Brady Briefing Room on May 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The agency is moving to block the pesticide chlorpyrifos used on food. Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s jurisdiction over them.

The rule would require that wetlands be more clearly connected to other waters like oceans and rivers, a policy shift that departs from a half-century of federal rules governing the nation’s waterways.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency had no alternative after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s power to regulate wetlands that do not have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.

Related
May 25, 2023
July 12, 2021
May 25, 2021
December 11, 2018
Most Popular