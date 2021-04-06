 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
All US adults eligible for shots earlier

Some states are gradually expanding eligibility beyond priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden likely will announce all adults are eligible by April 19.

National News

April 6, 2021 - 9:08 AM

The U.K. has so far vaccinated more than half the adult population using shots made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Moderna shots are expected to arrive in April. (Michael Sohn - Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to announce today that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia on Tuesday, followed by remarks at the White House updating the nation on the administration’s progress against the coronavirus. 

