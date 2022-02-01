 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Americans still in the grips of inflation

Congress returns to work this week with inflation rates still squeezing family budgets, and no deal near for a spending bill party leaders hope will provide some relief.

By

National News

February 1, 2022 - 9:01 AM

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk out of the White House to board Marine One on Sunday. Photo by (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

American families are feeling the financial squeeze of soaring inflation and a persistent pandemic as fractious Democrats return to Washington this week no closer to a deal on a tax and spending bill party leaders hoped would by now provide relief. 

Despite gangbusters growth at a 6.9% annual rate during the final quarter of 2021, other economic measures tell a very different story. Average wages are falling behind inflation and consumer sentiment plummeted in January to the lowest in more than a decade.

More Americans are having trouble paying their bills than at any time since last March, shortly before the Biden administration began distributing stimulus checks and other relief measures. Hunger is rising again.

