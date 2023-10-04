 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Biden announces more student debt relief

President Biden announced another round of student loan forgiveness as the pause on repayment begins soon.

October 4, 2023 - 2:29 PM

President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right, on Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced another round of federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday as borrowers brace for payments to restart after a three-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic president’s latest step will help 125,000 borrowers by erasing $9 billion in debt through existing relief programs. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

“President Biden has long believed that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs on families,” the White House said in a statement.

