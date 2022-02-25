Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

As he introduced Brown Jackson, Biden called her a “proven consensus builder” who has “a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people.”

“She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice,” the president said.