 | Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court seat

If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court. She would be the court's second Black justice, joining Clarence Thomas, a conservative.

By

National News

February 25, 2022 - 4:45 PM

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 28, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation. 

As he introduced Brown Jackson, Biden called her a “proven consensus builder” who has “a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people.”

“She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice,” the president said.

Related
February 13, 2022
January 28, 2022
January 27, 2022
September 28, 2020
Most Popular