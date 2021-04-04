Biden’s infrastructure plan would boost science, technology and R&D funding

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposal to invest $2 trillion in American infrastructure and climate change efforts also aims to reverse a more than decade-long decline in federal spending on science, research and development, and technology, as a proportion of the nation’s overall spending.

According to a rough outline of the spending plan provided by the White House this week, the proposal envisages the following (some of these amounts could be overlapping):

—$50 billion for the National Science Foundation, which “will focus on fields like semiconductors and advanced computing, advanced communications technology, advanced energy technologies, and biotechnology,” according to a White House document.