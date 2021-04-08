 | Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Biden digs in for negotiations over infrastructure and jobs plan

President Joe Biden, anticipating intense negotiations with Congress over his infrastructure and jobs plan, said Wednesday that he was willing to compromise but would not slow his push for one of the most bold and expensive proposals in recent years.

April 8, 2021 - 9:27 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the investments in the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris looked on as President Biden delivered remarks aimed at pressuring Republicans to support his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

He continued to press his case for the domestic initiative in global terms, saying that autocratic leaders around the world, particularly in China, were counting on the United States being too sluggish or divided to make the necessary investments in roads, bridges, electric grids and more.

“We can’t afford to prove them right,” Biden said from the White House complex. “We have to show the world — and much more importantly, we have to show ourselves — that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things.”

