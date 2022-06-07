 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Buffalo shooting victim’s son makes plea to Congress

The son of a Buffalo shooting victim pleaded for action on gun control to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. Another hearing is planned to hear from victims associated with the Uvalde school shooting as well.

June 7, 2022 - 2:43 PM

People embrace outside a Tops market on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. A gunman opened fire at the store Saturday, killing 10 people. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

Garnell Whitfield Jr’s emotional testimony comes as lawmakers are working furiously to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings. Ten days after the death of his mother and nine others in New York, another 18-year-old gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 school children and two teachers.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

