Capitol police ready for Sept. 18 rally

WASHINGTON — A fence surrounding the Capitol building will go up Friday, ahead of the Justice for J6 rally to support imprisoned pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker said after a briefing Monday with congressional leaders and Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

“I’m reasonably concerned,” Walker said about Saturday’s rally.

The briefing, which included Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was “outstanding” and all participants were attentive, Walker said.