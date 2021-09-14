 | Tue, Sep 14, 2021
Capitol police ready for Sept. 18 rally

Law enforcement agencies are bracing for a Saturday rally in support of those jailed following the Jan. 6 riots in Washington. Violent rhetoric has grown increasingly hostile in the run-up to the rally.

September 14, 2021 - 10:26 AM

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger speaks to reporters after attending a classified briefing with congressional leaders on the security preparations for a rally taking place this weekend on Capitol Hill, on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — A fence surrounding the Capitol building will go up Friday, ahead of the Justice for J6 rally to support imprisoned pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker said after a briefing Monday with congressional leaders and Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

“I’m reasonably concerned,” Walker said about Saturday’s rally.

The briefing, which included Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was “outstanding” and all participants were attentive, Walker said.

