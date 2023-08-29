CBS celebrates ‘Price is Right’ icon

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” scheduled for 7 p.m. , will be replayed Labor Day in the game show’s regular daytime slot, which at 10 a.m Monday.

The smooth-talking host, who urged participants to “come on down” and play the enduring game that required them to guess the price of consumer goods, died at age 99 Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.