 | Wed, Nov 03, 2021
CDC advisers approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Children as young as 5 can safely receive a smaller-dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC advisors unanimously voted Tuesday. That means some kids could get the jab as early as today.

National News

November 3, 2021 - 9:54 AM

Christiana Neri holds her 13-year-old son Ivan Hernandez as Sequoia Hutton administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Children ages 5 to 11 had not been eligible for the vaccine until Tuesday. Photo by Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / TNS

Kids got the nod to roll up their sleeves for a COVID jab on Tuesday, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously to authorize smaller-dosed Pfizer shots for children aged 5 to 11.

The 14-0 vote of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which was expected to be signed off on by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, means that inoculations can begin as soon as Wednesday. It does not mandate inoculation, but simply declares it safe, as one ACIP member noted after voting.

Approval had long been anticipated, and medical professionals have encouraged it as the delta variant encroached on younger populations once thought to be immune to the coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots, which are one-third the size of those given to adults, for emergency use last week.

