 | Wed, Nov 24, 2021
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy died Tuesday after a man drove his SUV into a Milwaukee Christmas parade. A criminal complaint alleges the suspect drove side-to-side with the intent of striking people.

November 24, 2021 - 9:01 AM

People leave items at a memorial at the base of a flag pole in Cutler Park during a vigil on Nov. 22, 2021, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Six people were killed and several injured after Darrell Brooks Jr. drove an SUV through a holiday parade route on Nov. 21. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/TNS)

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He rocked back and forth in his seat and cried throughout his court hearing on Tuesday, his attorney’s arm on his back, as the charges against him were detailed. His bail was set at $5 million, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14.

“The nature of this offense is shocking,” said Waukesha Court Commissioner Kevin Costello.

