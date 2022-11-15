 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Cocaine found smuggled in wheelchair wheels

Authorities said more than $450,000 worth of cocaine was seized from in the wheels of a wheelchair at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

By

National News

November 15, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Photo by Flickr.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.

The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tires and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

Related
June 19, 2019
December 13, 2018
September 24, 2018
April 12, 2013
Most Popular