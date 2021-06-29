 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Condo collapse search on Day 6

Efforts to recover bodies from a collapsed building have been deliberate and treacherous, as 150 remain unaccounted for in the community of Surfside, outside Miami.

June 29, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the site of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo, at 8777 Collins Ave., that partially collapsed around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day today, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers. 

“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. “We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”

The work has been deliberate and treacherous. Thunderstorms rolled through the area Tuesday morning, and debris fell onto the search area overnight from the shattered edge of the part of the building that still stands, forcing rescuers to mark a “don’t go beyond here” line and focus their efforts parts of the debris pile that are farther from the structure, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told WSVN.

