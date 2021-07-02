 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit

Duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, according to the official tally of the missing in a condo building collapse in Florida. The death toll rose to 20.

July 2, 2021 - 1:59 PM

Search and rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the site of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo, at 8777 Collins Ave., that partially collapsed around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fl. (Chris Day/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, officials said.

Authorities also announced the recovery of two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. That raised the confirmed death toll to 20 people.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. She explained that in some cases, one person may have been moved to the “accounted for” list when, in fact, an entire family had been found to be safe.

