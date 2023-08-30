 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Consumer spending keeps economy abuzz

The U.S. economy continues to grow, even with higher interest rates enacted by the Federal Reserve. Consumer spending accounts for much of the economy.

By

National News

August 30, 2023 - 1:33 PM

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1% rate last quarter. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department’s second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.

Related
January 27, 2022
July 30, 2020
September 26, 2019
August 29, 2019
Most Popular