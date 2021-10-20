 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Pfizer vaccine available soon for children, 5-11

Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the White House detailed a plan to authorize the shot in a matter of weeks.

By

National News

October 20, 2021 - 10:16 AM

Waylon Wehrle, 7, has long-term complications after contracting COVID-19 including multiple strokes and myocarditis that stole his memory along with his ability to walk and talk. After months in hospitals and rehab, he has slowly improved but will have diabetes the rest of his life. Jaime Miller-Anten from rehab services works with Waylon and music therapist Peter Muszkiewicz to improve coordination, vocal cords strength and memory at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids Monday, August 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said today as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of formal approval, expected after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory meeting scheduled for Nov. 2-3, doses will begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale.

Related
September 20, 2021
August 24, 2021
July 27, 2021
May 11, 2021
Most Popular