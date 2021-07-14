 | Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Democrats draft 10-year budget deal

Senate Democrats say they've reached a budget agreement that would pour federal research into climate change, health care and family service programs.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about voting rights on Tuesday at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord announced Tuesday night marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth. It includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives.

But Democrats behind the agreement face possible objections from rival moderate and progressive factions and will have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress over what could be unanimous Republican opposition.

