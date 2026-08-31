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Dolly Parton estate announces 2-day ‘Dollyfest’

The estate behind the late Dolly Parton announced plans for Dollyfest, a celebration of the music icon.

By

National News

August 31, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Fans pay tribute to Dolly Parton at Velvet Apple Music on Aug. 26, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton passed away on Aug. 25, 2026, at the age of 80. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton is not done yet. The estate behind the icon, who died of cancer last week at age 80, has announced Dollyfest, a two-day festival to be held in Nashville and London across two consecutive weekends in 2027.

According to a press release Monday morning, the festival was originally scheduled to take place in January 2026 — around her 80th birthday — and was going to feature Parton as a performer and host. Now, it will serve as a celebration of her legacy.

“We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in…

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