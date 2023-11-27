 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Employers struggle to entice workers back to the office

Many companies say it's difficult to bring back workers who don't want to be in an office, but few have introduced new incentives to entice them to return.

By

National News

November 27, 2023 - 2:04 PM

About 3 in 4 human resources representatives say that retaining employees who don’t want to work in the office is a problem. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Ryan Horton has two jobs. When he’s not working 24-hour shifts as a firefighter, the 22-year-old is working as an administrative assistant for a local community college from his home in Colorado Springs.

Firefighting is, of course, not a work-from-home kind of job. So when the community college position gave Horton the choice to clock in remotely, he took it.

“I’m gone a lot being a firefighter,” Horton said. “Instead of coming home and then seeing my family for a few minutes before leaving to go to my other job… I feel like I have just more time with (them) when I work from home.”

Related
October 3, 2019
March 14, 2019
February 5, 2016
May 19, 2012
Most Popular