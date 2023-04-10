 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Farmers wrestle with technology advances

The U.S. agriculture sector is a pioneer in the use of technology, but McKinsey said only one-quarter of farms use connected devices to access data.

By

National News

April 10, 2023 - 3:41 PM

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack delivers remarks at the White House Conservation In Action Summit at the U.S. Interior Department on March 21. GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN DIETSCH/TNS

WASHINGTON — If GPS-guided tractors led the previous revolution in agriculture, the next generation of farming is likely to be marked by unmanned drones with onboard sensors that can spot weeds and decide when and how much herbicide to spray to control their growth.

“We are thinking about technologies like drones, the integration of drones in a production facility that can spot out the weeds and where you specifically need to treat,” said Chavonda Jacobs-Young, the undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics at the Agriculture Department.

Such technologies, collectively known as precision agriculture, would allow farmers “to reduce the amount of inputs, and it allows them to reduce the cost, and environmentally it allows us to minimize the amount of treatment that’s needed,” Jacobs-Young, who is also the department’s chief scientist, said in an interview.

