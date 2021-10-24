 | Sun, Oct 24, 2021
Finding an electric vehicle charging station shouldn’t be game of hide-and-seek

EV industry does a lousy job of promoting charging stations

By

National News

October 24, 2021 - 9:12 AM

Tesla EVs charge at an EV charging station in a public garage in Palo Alto, Calif. (LiPo Ching/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

I get emails regularly from readers saying they’ll never buy an electric vehicle because there’s no place nearby to charge it.

They’re nearly always wrong, but it’s not their fault: The electric vehicle charging industry does a miserable job letting people know where to find chargers.

“People are largely unaware of the existing EV charging infrastructure,” said John Voelcker, a journalist and analyst specializing in electric vehicles. “There are literally tens of thousands of public charging stations now, soon to be hundreds of thousands.”

