First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Experimental vaccine will start a 30,000-person study to prove if shots can protect against coronavirus.

By

National News

July 15, 2020 - 9:46 AM

A view of Moderna headquarters on May 8, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Moderna's phase three trial for a coronavirus vaccine, which was set to begin next week, has been delayed. Photo by (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday — as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

