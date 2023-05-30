 | Tue, May 30, 2023
Five unaccounted for in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference following criticism that the city was moving too quickly toward demolishing the building before making sure that no one is still inside.

May 30, 2023 - 3:30 PM

People view a six-story apartment building on Monday, after it collapsed Sunday in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Five people remain unaccounted for, including two people whose remains may be in a pile of rubble at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building, officials of the city of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference following criticism that the city was moving too quickly toward demolishing the building before making sure that no one is still inside. Protests erupted after a woman was rescued Monday night, hours after the city ordered the demolition to begin as early as Tuesday.

“This could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted,” Matson said. The city is trying to determine exactly how to bring down what remains of the building in a way that accounts for the dignity of people who may have been killed, he said.

