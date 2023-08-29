 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia as storm strengthens

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen off the Florida Gulf Coast, and is expected to hit landfall Wednesday. Residents are being ordered to evacuate, or be at risk of devastating flooding.

August 29, 2023 - 2:54 PM

This satellite images shows Hurricane Idalia building strength over the Gulf Of Mexico Tuesday as it nears the Florida Coast. Idalia is expected to hit Florida Wedensday as a Categery 3 storm. Photo by NOAA

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding.

Idalia was churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm, but it was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend region.

