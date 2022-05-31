 | Tue, May 31, 2022
Florida in tropical storm’s path

Florida has a 75% chance of getting hit by a hurricane this year, according to one expert, which is the highest chance of any state in the U.S.

These are the 21 names that will be given to tropical storms and hurricanes that form during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. If all 21 names are exhausted, a supplemental list of names will be used.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022 could form this week in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly affecting Florida by week’s end.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that there’s now a 60% chance a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex could emerge in the warm Gulf waters in the next five days, fueled from the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific.

Warm water temperatures are an optimal factor in tropical storm and hurricane development. In mid-June of last year, Tropical Storm Claudette formed in the Gulf waters and came ashore in Louisiana.

