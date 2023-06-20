 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Four dead in New York City bike shop blaze

A pile of burned bikes, scooters and other debris lay on the sidewalk outside the shop, HQ E-Bike Repair, which was on the ground floor of a six-story building in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

By

National News

June 20, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Firefighters and investigators go through the aftermath of a fire which authorities say started at an e-bike shop and spread to upper-floor apartments, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. Photo by (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire at a New York City e-bike shop quickly spread to upper-floor apartments and killed four people early Tuesday in the latest deadly blaze linked to exploding lithium ion batteries.

The fire, reported shortly after midnight, happened at a shop that was cited last summer for safety violations related to the storage and charging of batteries, officials said.

A pile of burned bikes, scooters and other debris lay on the sidewalk outside the shop, HQ E-Bike Repair, which was on the ground floor of a six-story building in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Related
April 4, 2022
August 5, 2021
April 24, 2020
March 23, 2018
Most Popular