 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, gave himself up to authorities to answer accusations he plotted to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani outside state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2022, where he told the Daily News Georgia prosecutors seemed "very satisfied" with his recent grand jury testimony. The former Trump lawyer was hit with RICO charges in a sweeping indictment Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Photo by Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. His bond has been set at $150,000, second only to Trump’s $200,000

Jail records showed he was booked Wednesday afternoon.

