GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories. Democrats moved Monday to strip Rep. Greene of her committee assignments if Republicans don't do it.

February 2, 2021 - 9:59 AM

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., yells at journalists as she passes through a metal detector outside the House Chamber on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.” 

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” said McConnell, R-Ky., referring to a handful of conspiracy theories that Greene has publicized in the past. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

McConnell’s explicit condemnation adds to pressure on House Republicans to take action against Greene even as she is claiming renewed support from former President Donald Trump. It comes as House Democrats moved Monday to strip Greene of her committee assignments if Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., refuses to do so himself.

