 | Sun, Feb 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama

The South Carolina Senator says he's willing to break party lines in order to make the high court 'look more like America'

By

National News

February 13, 2022 - 8:16 AM

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The list of Republicans willing to support President Joe Biden’s forthcoming nominee to the Supreme Court “is longer than you would initially imagine,” the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat recently teased to reporters.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin declined to name names. But it’s clear that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is near the top of the list.

Graham, who tethered himself to former President Donald Trump, is among a handful of Republicans declaring their willingness to break party lines and vote for the yet-to-be-announced White House choice to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Related
January 27, 2022
October 27, 2020
September 28, 2020
June 27, 2018
Most Popular