Hawaii’s governor: Many more could be found dead after wildfires

Search and rescue crews are scouring neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings in the historic town of Lahaina, the site of the country's deadliest wildfires. More than 96 have been confirmed dead.

August 14, 2023 - 2:17 PM

A man walks along Lahaina’s Front Street on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023, past the burned carcasses of cars that couldn’t escape a catastrophic wildfire that swept through the Maui, Hawaii, city. Photo by (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui, as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute.

The blazes, which consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, with a toll of 96. Two fires have not yet been completely contained, according to an update from Maui County late Sunday.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Gov. Josh Green told “CBS Mornings” in a recorded interview that was aired Monday. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

