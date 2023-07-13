 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Hollywood actors join striking screenwriters on picket line

Hollywood actors will join striking screenwriters on the picket line, the first joint strike in more than half a century. The move effective shuts down production across the entertainment industry.

July 13, 2023 - 3:10 PM

A sign reads ‘Unions Stand Together’ as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on Wednesday, in Los Angeles, Calif. Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other media professionals. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, said at a news conference that the union leadership voted for the work stoppage hours after their contract expired and talks broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers representing employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

“A strike is an instrument of last resort,” he said. Union leaders said at a news conference that they voted unanimously for a strike to begin at midnight. Outside Netflix’s Hollywood offices, picketing screenwriters chanted “Pay Your Actors!” immediately after the strike was announced.

