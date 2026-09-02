 | Wed, Sep 02, 2026
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House OKs funding bill to avert shutdown

House members approved a short-term spending bill, necessary before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, in order to avert a federal shutdown in the midst of the 2026 mid-term campaigns.

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National News

September 2, 2026 - 1:52 PM

The U.S. Capitol at dawn on Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a short-term measure Tuesday to fund the federal government into early December, a move designed to avoid a chaotic shutdown as lawmakers campaign for reelection.

Lawmakers needed to act before the fiscal year concludes at the end of September to avoid a funding lapse. They were determined not to bump up against that deadline during the campaign season following this past year’s historic shutdowns.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 370-48. The Senate has already overwhelmingly approved the measure, so it now moves to President…

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