Infrastructure deal is done; how to sell it

President Joe Biden finally got a win with the passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. Now he has to sell the idea to the American people and start making a real impact.

November 8, 2021 - 9:02 AM

President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a break in the town hall at Center Stage in Baltimore in October. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/TNS)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — He has been here before.

President Joe Biden doesn’t need to look any further back than his time as vice president to grasp the challenges that lie ahead in promoting his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the American people and getting the money out the door fast enough that they can feel a real impact. 

When President Barack Obama pushed through a giant stimulus bill in 2009, his administration faced criticism that the money was too slow to work its way into the sluggish economy, and Obama later acknowledged that he had failed to sell Americans on the benefits of the legislation.

