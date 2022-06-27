 | Mon, Jun 27, 2022
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th hearing in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

The hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

