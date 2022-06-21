 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Jan. 6 panel details Trump’s pressure to alter 2020 election results

Former President Trump went to great lengths to get lawmakers to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election. Those efforts are now part of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

June 21, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Photo by (Christine Tannous/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was set Tuesday to outline aggressive efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to help overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who defeated a Trump-backed candidate’s bid to unseat him in the state’s primary this year, and his top deputy, Gabriel Sterling, were scheduled to be live witnesses. 

Appearing with them was Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. He is one of five recipients this year along with Jan. 6 committee Republican Liz Cheney of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Another recipient of that award, former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, will testify on a second witness panel.

