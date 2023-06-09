Judge grants bond for woman accused of shooting neighbor

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has granted a $154,000 bond for a Florida woman charged in the fatal shooting of her neighbor. Susan Lorincz of Ocala was back in court Friday to request a bond that would allow her to be released from jail. The 58-year-old white woman is charged with manslaughter and other crimes in the killing of her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens, who was shot through Lorincz’s front door.

The judge ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens’ family. Authorities say Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at children playing outside her apartment before Owens knocked at her door and was shot one week ago.