 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Judge grants bond for woman accused of shooting neighbor

A Florida woman accused of killing her neighbor over a dispute regarding the neighbor's children has been granted bond.

By

National News

June 9, 2023 - 2:44 PM

In Chanute, this scenario plays out in with remarkable frequency: A traffic stop for a minor infraction, discovery of trace amounts of marijuana or methamphetamine, an arrest, seizure of the vehicle, and then a fee that must be paid to recover it. Photo by Getty Images via Kansas Reflector

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has granted a $154,000 bond for a Florida woman charged in the fatal shooting of her neighbor. Susan Lorincz of Ocala was back in court Friday to request a bond that would allow her to be released from jail. The 58-year-old white woman is charged with manslaughter and other crimes in the killing of her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens, who was shot through Lorincz’s front door. 

The judge ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens’ family. Authorities say Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at children playing outside her apartment before Owens knocked at her door and was shot one week ago.

Related
June 6, 2023
February 18, 2022
April 21, 2021
October 2, 2019
Most Popular