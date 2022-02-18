 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

February 18, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, second from right, leans into Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, after Ross addressed media members at a press conference at a downtown hotel Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. The press conference was held ahead of the start of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright. (David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright’s family denounced the verdict as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter  in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.” She also accused the judge of being taken in by “white woman’s tears” after Potter cried during her statement ahead of sentencing.

