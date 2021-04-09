 | Fri, Apr 09, 2021
KC to temporarily house homeless people in hotels

Kansas City, Missouri, officials agree to provide temporary housing in hotel rooms for the homeless population after a months-long encampment near City Hall.

April 9, 2021 - 3:17 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Local officials agreed Thursday to provide temporary housing in hotel rooms for the homeless population in Kansas City, Missouri, following a months-long encampment on the lawn of City Hall.

The measure to provide hotel rooms for up to 500 people for the next 90 days unanimously cleared the City Council, the Kansas City Star reported.

Roughly 40 tents housing dozens of people have been set up in front of City Hall and in other encampments since February as advocates seek additional resources for people without secure housing.

