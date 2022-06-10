Liberals expect looming abortion decision will reignite Supreme Court expansion debate

WASHINGTON — Emily Blocher remembers the response she received from an aide to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff when, last fall, she traveled to Washington to advocate for expanding the size of the Supreme Court: It was warm and attentive, she said, but conspicuously non-committal to the proposal.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles resident has reason to think she’d be more persuasive now — not least because the California congressman has subsequently embraced a bill to add justices to the nation’s high court after news leaked that a majority of justices intended to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to an abortion.

“I really, really, really hope that this becomes way more of an issue during everyone’s re-election for office,” said Blocher, a volunteer for the progressive group Demand Justice, which focuses on the judiciary. “I really hope this is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”