Mandatory vaccinations a good idea for teachers, union leader says

Teachers should be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the American Federation of Teachers said Sunday.

The union currently favors vaccinations on a voluntary basis, but its president Randi Weingarten said her views have changed as COVID-19 case numbers have spiked nationwide. She’ll urge the group to revisit its stance when she meets with other leaders this week.

“As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates,” Weingarten told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”