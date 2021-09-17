 | Fri, Sep 17, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Outbreaks strand some students at home

Students sent home to quarantine are getting minimal schooling. Some school systems are handcuffed by state laws or policies that discourage returning to remote learning.

By

National News

September 17, 2021 - 3:13 PM

Coronavirus outbreaks driven by the delta variant lead districts around the U.S. to abruptly shut down or send large numbers of children into quarantine at home, some students are getting minimal schooling. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Within his first week back at school after a year and a half, 7-year-old Ben Medlin was exposed to a classmate with COVID-19, and he was sent home, along with 7,000 other students in the district, for 14 days of quarantine.

Not much learning went on in Ben’s home.

On some days last week, the second-grader was given no work by his teachers. On others, he was done by 9:30 a.m., his daily assignments consisting of solving 10 math problems or punctuating four sentences, according to his mother.

Related
September 14, 2021
September 13, 2021
September 3, 2021
August 24, 2021
Most Popular