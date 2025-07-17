Maurene Comey ousted as federal prosecutor

The daughter of former FBI director James Comey has been ousted from her job as a federal prosecutor in New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

During her time with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, Maurene Comey worked on high-profile sex-trafficking cases, including against Jeffrey Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The circumstances around her departure weren’t immediately clear. She left on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential personnel matters.

Maurene Comey couldn’t be reached by phone or an email sent to an address that the U.S. Justice Department had previously listed as hers in a court filing. A spokesperson for SDNY declined to comment. Representatives of the White House and the Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since Trump returned to office in January, the Justice Department has dismissed prosecutors and administrative staff connected to earlier criminal probes of the president as well as investigations into U.S. Capitol rioters.

The department also has come under criticism from some Trump supporters in recent days over its handling of the so-called Epstein files. Maurene Comey’s father was fired as FBI director by Trump during the president’s first term.