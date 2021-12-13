 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Meadows’s role questioned

Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff under Donald Trump, is under the microscope after refusing to cooperate with House members investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

By

National News

December 13, 2021 - 9:17 AM

Mark Meadows was former President Trump's chief of staff Photo by (Chris Kleponis/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows today as lawmakers are releasing new details about thousands of emails and texts he has handed over to the committee.

In laying out the case for the contempt vote, the nine-member panel released a 51-page report Sunday evening that details  Meadows’ involvement with the Jan. 6 uprising. 

Included in its findings:

