Michigan a pandemic hot spot

Amid another pandemic surge in Michigan, federal officials granted a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to send staff to support beleaguered hospital workers.

The aid comes as Michigan remains a national pandemic hot spot: Approximately 1 in 5 hospitalized Michiganders has COVID-19, and the state continues to lead the nation in cases.

“In the last seven days, no other state or territory has reported a higher inpatient bed utilization than Michigan,” reads a portion of a report issued this week by the state health department.