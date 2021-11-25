 | Thu, Nov 25, 2021
Michigan a pandemic hot spot

Governor requests federal help to relieve overwhelmed hospitals. Two military teams to arrive Monday, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists.

Nurse Lauren Walters, center, talks with Dr. Charles Burch, left, before performing intubation on a patient in the Methodist Hospital Covid Unit. Today, almost all those suffering severe health outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. TNS photo

Amid another pandemic surge in Michigan, federal officials granted a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to send staff to support beleaguered hospital workers.

The aid comes as Michigan remains a national pandemic hot spot: Approximately 1 in 5 hospitalized Michiganders has COVID-19, and the state continues to lead the nation in cases.

“In the last seven days, no other state or territory has reported a higher inpatient bed utilization than Michigan,” reads a portion of a report issued this week by the state health department.

